'Asim Munir's Mercedes Statement Was Serious Warning,...India Capable Of...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's statement comparing India's economy to a "shining Mercedes" and Pakistan's to a "dump truck" as a serious warning that should not be overlooked.

He also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that India is capable of delivering a befitting response to such warnings from the neighbouring country.

At an event in Delhi, the Defence Minister said, "I would like to draw your attention to a recent statement by Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir. He said, 'India is a shining Mercedes speeding on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who will be the loser?' He described India's economy as a Mercedes and a Ferrari racing on the highway, while calling Pakistan's economy a dump truck full of debris. The answer to his question is clear."

Singh noted that Munir's statement is both a confession and carries an underlying warning.

"General Munir was heavily trolled for this statement, both in Pakistan and globally. Many pointed out that if two countries gained independence simultaneously, and one built a Ferrari-like economy through hard work, sound policies, and foresight, while the other remains in a 'dumper state,' it reflects their own failure. I view this statement as a confession, not mere troll material," he said.

"If we ignore the historical implications of this serious warning, it could become a matter of concern. However, if we heed it and prepare accordingly, India is fully capable of responding decisively," he added.

Pakistan Army Chief Is Delusional: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister also criticised General Munir for being "delusional" and referenced India's Operation Sindoor, stating it should have dispelled such delusions.

"Knowingly or unknowingly, the Pakistan Army Chief has revealed a tribal and predatory mentality that has plagued Pakistan since its inception. We must shatter this delusion," Singh said.

He continued, "Operation Sindoor should have prevented such delusions from arising. Alongside India's prosperity, culture, and economic growth, our defence capabilities and resolve to protect our national honour must remain robust. We must ensure that the fighting spirit in our nation and civilisation stays alive."

Rajnath Singh Bats For Greater Defence Expenditure

Singh also emphasised the importance of investing in defence systems, describing it as a component of "development expenditure."

"A strong defence system ensures no enemy dares to threaten our prosperity. Therefore, I assert that defence expenditure is an integral part of development expenditure," he said.

He further appealed to foreign investors to engage in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

"I invite foreign companies and investors to invest in India's vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide all necessary clearances and support. Our 'Make in India' initiative is not limited to India; when you Make in India, you make for the world. India's vision prioritises development and peace, valuing collective progress over isolated growth," he said.

"When a country's security is compromised, its development stalls, infrastructure suffers, and citizens' lives and property are endangered. Defence expenditure helps prevent such losses," Singh added.

Rajnath Singh Hails UN Women Military Officers

Earlier in the day, Singh met UN women officers in New Delhi, praising their role in global peace and security. He highlighted India's longstanding contribution to peacekeeping, which reflects the power and potential of women officers.

During the event, Singh said the presence of officers from various countries mirrors the United Nations' spirit of unity and cooperation.

"Like the sky, UN peacekeepers offer protection and security. Like the oceans, they build connections across borders and cultures. The blue helmet symbolises the United Nations' authority, commitment to peace, equality, and shared humanity," he said.