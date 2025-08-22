'Govt Employee Loses Job,...But PMs, CMs Continue to Rule from Jail': PM Modi Slams Oppn in First Response to Constitution Amendment Bill

Gayaji, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the INDIA bloc for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill introduced by his government earlier this week.

This marks the first time the Prime Minister has spoken about the new Anti-Corruption Amendment Bill.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, citing rules for government employees.

"If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, they lose their job automatically, whether they are a driver, a clerk, or a peon. But a Chief Minister, a Minister, or even a Prime Minister can continue in government even from jail," he said.

"We have seen a regrettable situation where people in positions of power have run governments from jail, signing files from behind bars, tearing constitutional propriety to shreds," said Modi during a rally in Gaya, Bihar, in an indirect reference to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justifying the decision to introduce the Anti-Corruption Amendment bill, he said, "The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also falls under its purview."

Referring to the newly launched 'High-Power Demography Mission,' Prime Minister Modi said the mission will begin shortly and the government will "remove every illegal immigrant" from the country.

"The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the border areas of Bihar, the demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away jobs meant for the people of Bihar... To tackle this threat, I have proposed starting a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will remove every illegal immigrant."

He also accused the Congress and RJD of practicing appeasement politics.

"The people of Bihar need to beware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country... Congress and RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank," he said.

"For them, the people of Bihar are merely a vote bank; they have no concern for the struggles of the poor. You may recall how a Congress Chief Minister once said from a stage that Biharis would not be allowed to enter their state. Such is Congress’s hatred toward the people of Bihar. Our effort is to ensure that Bihar’s sons and daughters find employment and live a life of dignity here itself," he added.