Pakistan Panicked After India's Brahmos Strike, Dialed Trump for Help

New Delhi: The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan came after four days of intense military action, including Indian missile strikes and Pakistani drone incursions. According to Republic TV sources, the breakthrough happened after a series of backchannel talks and American involvement.

India also confirmed the use of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in a powerful military response against Pakistan on May 10, targeting key Pakistani Air Force installations. High-value targets included Chakala near Rawalpindi, Jacobabad, Bholae, and the strategically located Skardu airbase. Sources say the precision strikes caused major damage to Pakistan’s air capabilities, prompting Islamabad to urgently seek American intervention to de-escalate tensions.

India's Missile Strike Shakes Pakistan

On the morning of May 10, India carried out a major cruise missile strike targeting Pakistan’s Chakala Air Base in Rawalpindi. The strike reportedly damaged key air assets and crippled a significant part of Pakistan’s air capability. After this, panic spread within the Pakistani military, with top officials fearing a much larger retaliatory strike from India.

Pakistan Reaches Out to the US

By afternoon, Pakistan was desperate for help. Republic TV has learned that Islamabad approached Washington, requesting urgent intervention to stop further escalation. In response, the United States asked Pakistan to directly contact India to seek de-escalation.

DGMO-Level Talks at 3:35 PM

Following the US intervention, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM on May 10. During the call, Pakistan requested a ceasefire. India agreed to the proposal, and plans were made to release a formal statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

China Expresses Anger at Pakistan's US Tilt

Even as the ceasefire deal was being finalized,China reportedly became upset with Pakistan over a tweet by its Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that praised the United States for brokering ceasefire with India. According to Republic TV sources, China called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed strong displeasure. As a result, the release of Pakistan’s pre-recorded ceasefire statement was delayed.

Ceasefire Violations and Fresh Efforts

Despite the agreement, ceasefire violations were reported in the evening hours. However, by 10:30 PM on May 10, fresh efforts were made to strictly implement the ceasefire from both sides. The situation remained tense but under control.

Trump Takes Credit, But Experts Warn It's Not Peace

US President Donald Trump claimed credit for helping mediate the ceasefire. In a social media post, he wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”