'Ask The Deity Himself': CJI Rejects Plea To Restore Lord Vishnu Idol, Triggers Row

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has drawn flak for his oral remarks during a Supreme Court hearing on a plea seeking restoration of a damaged Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s UNESCO-listed Javari Temple. Critics say his comments — telling the petitioner to “ask the deity himself” and rely on prayer instead of litigation — were dismissive of faith and insensitive to religious sentiments.

The bench headed by CJI Gavai was hearing a petition filed by Rakesh Dalal, who sought directions to repair a seven-foot idol housed in the temple complex. The plea claimed the idol was damaged during Mughal invasions and had remained unrestored despite repeated appeals to the authorities. The temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

When the matter came up on Tuesday, the CJI observed: “This is purely a publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.” The court, however, did not entertain the petition, ruling that preservation decisions fall under the ASI to maintain historical authenticity.

However, the remarks sparked immediate criticism on social media, with many calling them “insensitive” and arguing that matters of faith should not be ridiculed in court. Several users pointed out that the judiciary is expected to heal wounds of history rather than make light of them.

Amid the backlash, advocate Vineet Jindal has formally approached the CJI, requesting reconsideration and withdrawal of his remarks. In his plea, Jindal said that while courts have the discretion to admit or dismiss petitions, such discretion must be exercised with care to avoid hurting religious sentiments. He further noted that although the remarks were not part of the judicial record, they have been widely circulated and created a perception of insensitivity towards the beliefs of a significant community.