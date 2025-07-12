'Delays In Trials Can Last For Decades': CJI BR Gavai Says Indian Legal System Faces 'Unique Challenges' And Badly Needs 'Fixing'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Saturday stated that India's legal system is grappling with “unique challenges” and is “badly in need of fixing.”

Delivering the Convocation Address at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, he said, “Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges.”

“Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes stretch for decades. We have seen cases where individuals have been found innocent after spending years in jail as undertrials. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems we are currently facing,” he also said.

Dignity And Purpose To Legal Research

In his speech, he also emphasized the need to restore dignity and purpose to legal research in the country.

"We must build nurturing academic environments, offer transparent and merit-based opportunities, and most importantly, restore dignity and purpose to legal research and training in India. It is not just enough to celebrate India's legal legacy. We must invest in its future, and that future depends on how we treat our researchers, our young faculty and lawyers."

"We need to invest not only in institutions but in imagination, in mentorship programs, research fellowships, local innovation ecosystems and ethical workplaces that make our best minds want to stay or return," he added.

The event was also attended by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice P.S. Narasimha. Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul, presided over the convocation.

Transparency in Judicial Appointments

Earlier, on July 4, at a felicitation ceremony organized by the Bombay Bar Association, CJI Gavai underscored the importance of transparency in judicial appointments.

Addressing lawyers and legal experts there, he said, "We have tried to dispel the impression that the Supreme Court is a CJI-Centric court...In the interest of the institution, from the period of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, we have tried to infuse more transparency in the matter of appointments. For the last three days, on the first two days, we held interviews with about 54 candidates, and yesterday we have recommended around 36 appointments."

"I must assure you that we will ensure that we adopt a complete process of transparency while ensuring that representation is given to all the sections of society. The merit will never be compromised," he further said.