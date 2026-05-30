Asked To Use Hand Grenades, Fire Indiscriminately At Security Personnel: Delhi Police Reveal Identities Of Pak-D-Company Linked Terror Accused

New Delhi: In a crucial revelation by the the Delhi Police which foiled a major terror module sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said that Munna Jhingada, the infamous hitman and a close aide of designated global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim was at the centre of planning the conspiracy. Anil Shukla, the Special CP, of the Special Cell in Delhi mentioned that Jhingada had established finance network for the accused.

The Special CP said that the two accused in the case were nabbed from Mumbai who confessed about a probable attack in some strategic locations in Delhi using hand grenades. “The accused were asked to use hand grenades and indiscriminately fire at security personnel,” he said in a press conference in Delhi.

“The videos of all the strategic locations were found in phones of the accused. The terror network was targeting public places, and vital locations across Mumbai and Delhi. This module has led us to various others operating in urban areas. The accused also shared geo-tags of key public locations with their teammates. Government offices, key security establishments were on the list of their targets,” the Special CP said.

Link With Pakistan

The Special CP also mentioned that Pakistan-made cartridges were found with the terror accused who remained in touch with each other through Whatsapp. “The terror module was run by the Mumbai underworld and sponsored by Pakistan-ISI,” he mentioned, adding, “There were four different handlers across Pakistan including Shahzad Bhatti.”

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Mentioning their modus operandi, he added that the terror accused carried out recee and surveillance of all the public spots beforehand. Critical installations, security personnel and religious places were their potential targets.

How Police Nabbed Them

Anil Shukla said that the Special Cell team intercepted the accused with arms and ammunition, after they narrowed down their search acting on the basis of a tip-off. The police also shared that a Nepali citizen was also part of the terror module.

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‘The attack on Delhi was imminent, they were ready,’ the Special CP said.

The Delhi Police arrested nine suspected operatives and recovered explosives believed to have been sent from Pakistan. The operation carried out by the Special Cell have so far led to the arrest of a total of nine individuals who were part of the terror network. A large cache of weapons, sophisticated explosive material and multiple hand grenades was also recovered. Forensic experts and intelligence agencies are examining the material to find out its origin, composition and intended use.

The police are also examining funding channels, recruitment methods, communication networks and logistical support systems that may have been used to facilitate the potential attacks. The role of local facilitators and sleeper-cell operatives is also under scrutiny.

The development comes amid heightened concerns on recent intelligence inputs about attempts by Pakistan-based terror groups and their associates to revive networks in India.