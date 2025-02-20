Assam Aims for Over ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment in Advantage Assam 2.0; Global Delegation to Attend Summit

Guwahati: The Assam government is set to host the second edition of its flagship investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, with expectations of attracting investments worth over ₹1 lakh crore. The event, scheduled for February 25-26, will also feature major announcements by industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Sajjan Jindal, as the state positions itself as a prime destination for global investors.

Informing the developments in the run up for the Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a detailed outline of the scheduled event in front of the media at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday.

Transparency in MoU Signings

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency in investment agreements. “The Cabinet will strictly scrutinise all Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) before they are signed. We are changing the pattern of how things are done to ensure only productive and viable agreements are finalised,” he said. This move aims to prevent unproductive MoUs and foster genuine economic growth.

Global Delegation to Experience Assam’s Culture

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has facilitated the visit of a high-profile delegation to Assam. Led by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the delegation will include 35 Head of Missions (HoMs) and 12 spouses, with the number expected to rise to 50. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has allocated a special aircraft for their travel.

The delegation will arrive in Guwahati on February 23 and witness the grand Jhumoir dance performance by 8000 performers at Sarusajai on February 24. 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians will be performing in the cultural extravaganza to be attended by PM Modi, who will then proceed to the Advantage Assam Exhibition to explore the state’s industrial and economic potential and will inaugurate the Exhibition.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0

On February 25, at 10am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. The event will feature opening remarks by prominent entrepreneurs, including Mukesh Ambani, Sajjan Jindal, and Gautam Adani, followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnav, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Piyush Goyal will also speak on initiatives in their respective ministries, later in the day.

The valedictory function on February 26 will be graced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the keynote speaker. Two major presentations will highlight Assam’s industrial potential: Semiconductor Manufacturing in Jagiroad and Bamboo to Ethanol Project in Numaligarh.

Focus on Key Sectors and Partnerships

The summit will host thematic sessions on diverse topics, including Advancing Indo-Bhutan Economic Partnership, Aroma and Ayurveda potential, Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure, and Agarwood and its derivatives. A special session will also be conducted to address the challenges faced by the Assam Tea industry and strategies to regain its global leadership.

Exhibition and Public Access

The Advantage Assam Exhibition will welcome 2,200 attendees, including **500 special invitees who have excelled under various government schemes, such as the PM Mudra Loan etc. While the exhibition will be restricted to delegates on February 25 and 26, it will open to the general public from February 27 to March 1.

Assam’s Law and Order: A Reassurance

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the state’s robust law and order situation, stating, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is actively supporting Assam and assuring all foreign investors and embassies that Assam’s law and order situation is very good.” This reassurance aims to bolster confidence among global investors and diplomatic missions.

A Blend of Culture and Commerce