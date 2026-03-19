Updated 19 March 2026 at 11:51 IST
Kerala Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates In Assembly Elections; Check Full List
The Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The announcement signals the party’s intensified push as the electoral battle in the state heats up.
- India News
- 3 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) released the names of candidates contesting the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections on Thursday, fielding K Ranjith from Dharmadam against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The party has released its second list of 39 candidates, which includes heavyweights such as former Mizoram Governor and veteran leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, who has been fielded from Aranmula.
Rajasekharan’s candidacy is seen as a strategic move to consolidate votes in a constituency with significant cultural and religious resonance.
The party has leaned into star power and professional appeal by fielding Dr Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) from Kundara.
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He is joined by fellow medical professional Dr N. Prathap Kumar, who will contest from the prestigious Kollam seat.
|S. No
|Assembly Number
|Name Of the Candidate
|1
|2 - Kasaragod
|Smt. Ashwini M.L.
|2
|7 - Kalliasseri
|Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar
|3
|8 - Taliparamba
|Shri N. Haridas
|4
|12 - Dharmadam
|Shri K. Ranjith
|5
|13 - Thalassery
|Shri O. Nidheesh
|6
|14 - Kuthuparamba
|Adv. Shijilal
|7
|15 - Mattannur
|Shri Biju Elakkuzhi
|8
|19 - Kalpetta
|Shri Prasanth Malavayal
|9
|33 - Kondotty
|Shri P. Subrahmanian
|10
|34 - Ernad
|Adv. N. Sreeprakash
|11
|37 - Manjeri
|Smt. Pathmasree M.
|12
|38 -Perinthalmanna
|Adv. K.P. Balaraj
|13
|39 - Mankada
|Shri Lijoy Paul
|14
|40 - Malappuram
|Smt. Ashwathy Guptha Kumar
|15
|41 - Vengara
|Shri Jayakrishnan V.N.
|16
|42 - Vallikkunnu
|Shri M. Preman Master
|17
|43 - Tirurangadi
|Shri Riju C. Raghav
|18
|44 - Tanur
|Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal
|19
|45 - Tirur
|Shri K. Narayanan Master
|20
|47 - Thavanur
|Shri Ravi Thelath
|21
|49 - Thrithala
|Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master
|22
|50 - Pattambi
|Adv. P. Manoj
|23
|53 - Kongad (SC)
|Smt. Renu Suresh
|24
|57 - Tarur (SC)
|Shri Suresh Babu
|25
|58 - Chittur
|Shri Pranesh Rajendran
|26
|60 - Alathur
|Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar
|27
|63 - Guruvayoor
|Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan
|28
|65 - Wadakkanchery
|Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu
|29
|66 - Ollur
|Shri Bijoy Thomas
|30
|68 - Nattika (SC)
|Shri C.C. Mukundan
|31
|71 - Pudukad
|Shri A. Nagesh
|32
|76 - Aluva
|Shri M.A. Brahmaraj
|33
|78 - Paravur
|Smt. Vathsala Prasanna Kumar
|34
|82 - Ernakulam
|Shri P.R. Sivasankar
|35
|99 - Changanassery
|Shri B. Radhakrishna Menon
|36
|104 - Alappuzha
|Shri M.J. Job
|37
|113 - Aranmula
|Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan
|38
|123 - Kundara
|Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB)
|39
|124 - Kollam
|Dr. N. Prathap Kumar
Focus on Legal and Academic Experts
The BJP has notably prioritised candidates with legal and academic backgrounds in this round of selections.
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Several advocates have been positioned in key battlegrounds such as Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan, a prominent face in TV debates, will contest from Guruvayoor.
Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu has been cleared for Wadakkanchery. Adv. N. Sreeprakash (Ernad) and Adv. K.P. Balaraj (Perinthalmanna) represent the party’s push into the Malappuram belt.
The academic sector is also well-represented with educators such as M. Preman Master (Vallikkunnu), K. Narayanan Master (Tirur), and V. Unnikrishnan Master (Thrithala) making the cut.
Regional Breakdown and Representation
The second list shows a heavy concentration in the Malappuram and Palakkad regions, where the party is trying to increase its vote share.
Candidates such as Smt. Ashwathy Guptha Kumar (Malappuram) and Shri P. Subrahmanian (Kondotty) face the task of navigating one of the state's most complex political landscapes.
The party has also ensured representation in reserved constituencies, fielding Smt Renu Suresh in Kongad (SC) and Shri Suresh Babu in Tarur (SC).
A Diverse Slate
From Smt. Ashwini M.L. in the northernmost tip of Kasaragod to Shri M.J. Job in Alappuzha, the BJP’s second list signals an attempt to project an inclusive, "development-first" image.
By fielding a mix of women candidates, such as Smt. Pathmasree M. (Manjeri) and Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal (Tanur), alongside seasoned politicians like Shri P.R. Sivasankar (Ernakulam), the party is preparing for a multi-cornered fight across the state.
With this release, the BJP has now cleared the air on most of its key constituencies, setting the stage for an intense campaign as the state moves closer to the polls.
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Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 11:35 IST