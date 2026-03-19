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  • Kerala Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates In Assembly Elections; Check Full List

Updated 19 March 2026 at 11:51 IST

Kerala Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates In Assembly Elections; Check Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The announcement signals the party’s intensified push as the electoral battle in the state heats up.

Namya Kapur
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Kerala Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates In Assembly Elections; Check Full List
Kerala Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates In Assembly Elections; Check Full List | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) released the names of candidates contesting the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections on Thursday, fielding K Ranjith from Dharmadam against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The party has released its second list of 39 candidates, which includes heavyweights such as former Mizoram Governor and veteran leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, who has been fielded from Aranmula.

Rajasekharan’s candidacy is seen as a strategic move to consolidate votes in a constituency with significant cultural and religious resonance.

The party has leaned into star power and professional appeal by fielding Dr Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) from Kundara.

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He is joined by fellow medical professional Dr N. Prathap Kumar, who will contest from the prestigious Kollam seat.

S. NoAssembly NumberName Of the Candidate
12 - KasaragodSmt. Ashwini M.L.
27 - KalliasseriShri A.V. Sanil Kumar
38 - TaliparambaShri N. Haridas
412 - DharmadamShri K. Ranjith
513 - ThalasseryShri O. Nidheesh
614 - KuthuparambaAdv. Shijilal
715 - MattannurShri Biju Elakkuzhi
819 - KalpettaShri Prasanth Malavayal
933 - KondottyShri P. Subrahmanian
1034 - ErnadAdv. N. Sreeprakash
1137 - ManjeriSmt. Pathmasree M.
1238 -PerinthalmannaAdv. K.P. Balaraj
1339 - MankadaShri Lijoy Paul
1440 - MalappuramSmt. Ashwathy Guptha Kumar
1541 - VengaraShri Jayakrishnan V.N.
1642 - VallikkunnuShri M. Preman Master
1743 - TirurangadiShri Riju C. Raghav
1844 - TanurSmt. Deepa Puzhakkal
1945 - TirurShri K. Narayanan Master
2047 - ThavanurShri Ravi Thelath
2149 - ThrithalaShri V. Unnikrishnan Master
2250 - PattambiAdv. P. Manoj
2353 - Kongad (SC)Smt. Renu Suresh
2457 - Tarur (SC)Shri Suresh Babu
2558 - ChitturShri Pranesh Rajendran
2660 - AlathurShri K.V. Prasanna Kumar
2763 - GuruvayoorAdv. B. Gopalakrishnan
2865 - WadakkancheryAdv. T.S. Ullas Babu
2966 - OllurShri Bijoy Thomas
3068 - Nattika (SC)Shri C.C. Mukundan
3171 - PudukadShri A. Nagesh
3276 - AluvaShri M.A. Brahmaraj
3378 - ParavurSmt. Vathsala Prasanna Kumar
3482 - ErnakulamShri P.R. Sivasankar
3599 - ChanganasseryShri B. Radhakrishna Menon
36104 - AlappuzhaShri M.J. Job
37113 - AranmulaShri Kummanam Rajasekharan
38123 - KundaraDr. Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB)
39124 - KollamDr. N. Prathap Kumar

Focus on Legal and Academic Experts

The BJP has notably prioritised candidates with legal and academic backgrounds in this round of selections.

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Several advocates have been positioned in key battlegrounds such as Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan, a prominent face in TV debates, will contest from Guruvayoor.

Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu has been cleared for Wadakkanchery. Adv. N. Sreeprakash (Ernad) and Adv. K.P. Balaraj (Perinthalmanna) represent the party’s push into the Malappuram belt.

The academic sector is also well-represented with educators such as M. Preman Master (Vallikkunnu), K. Narayanan Master (Tirur), and V. Unnikrishnan Master (Thrithala) making the cut.

Regional Breakdown and Representation

The second list shows a heavy concentration in the Malappuram and Palakkad regions, where the party is trying to increase its vote share.

Candidates such as Smt. Ashwathy Guptha Kumar (Malappuram) and Shri P. Subrahmanian (Kondotty) face the task of navigating one of the state's most complex political landscapes.

The party has also ensured representation in reserved constituencies, fielding Smt Renu Suresh in Kongad (SC) and Shri Suresh Babu in Tarur (SC).

A Diverse Slate

From Smt. Ashwini M.L. in the northernmost tip of Kasaragod to Shri M.J. Job in Alappuzha, the BJP’s second list signals an attempt to project an inclusive, "development-first" image.

By fielding a mix of women candidates, such as Smt. Pathmasree M. (Manjeri) and Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal (Tanur), alongside seasoned politicians like Shri P.R. Sivasankar (Ernakulam), the party is preparing for a multi-cornered fight across the state.

With this release, the BJP has now cleared the air on most of its key constituencies, setting the stage for an intense campaign as the state moves closer to the polls.

Also Read: 'Aage Sab Inhi Ko Dekhna Hai...': Nitish Kumar Hints Samrat Choudhary As Next Bihar CM
 

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Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 19 March 2026 at 11:35 IST