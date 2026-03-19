Kerala Polls: BJP Releases Second List Of 39 Candidates In Assembly Elections; Check Full List | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) released the names of candidates contesting the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections on Thursday, fielding K Ranjith from Dharmadam against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The party has released its second list of 39 candidates, which includes heavyweights such as former Mizoram Governor and veteran leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, who has been fielded from Aranmula.

Rajasekharan’s candidacy is seen as a strategic move to consolidate votes in a constituency with significant cultural and religious resonance.

The party has leaned into star power and professional appeal by fielding Dr Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) from Kundara.

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He is joined by fellow medical professional Dr N. Prathap Kumar, who will contest from the prestigious Kollam seat.

S. No Assembly Number Name Of the Candidate 1 2 - Kasaragod Smt. Ashwini M.L. 2 7 - Kalliasseri Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar 3 8 - Taliparamba Shri N. Haridas 4 12 - Dharmadam Shri K. Ranjith 5 13 - Thalassery Shri O. Nidheesh 6 14 - Kuthuparamba Adv. Shijilal 7 15 - Mattannur Shri Biju Elakkuzhi 8 19 - Kalpetta Shri Prasanth Malavayal 9 33 - Kondotty Shri P. Subrahmanian 10 34 - Ernad Adv. N. Sreeprakash 11 37 - Manjeri Smt. Pathmasree M. 12 38 -Perinthalmanna Adv. K.P. Balaraj 13 39 - Mankada Shri Lijoy Paul 14 40 - Malappuram Smt. Ashwathy Guptha Kumar 15 41 - Vengara Shri Jayakrishnan V.N. 16 42 - Vallikkunnu Shri M. Preman Master 17 43 - Tirurangadi Shri Riju C. Raghav 18 44 - Tanur Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal 19 45 - Tirur Shri K. Narayanan Master 20 47 - Thavanur Shri Ravi Thelath 21 49 - Thrithala Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master 22 50 - Pattambi Adv. P. Manoj 23 53 - Kongad (SC) Smt. Renu Suresh 24 57 - Tarur (SC) Shri Suresh Babu 25 58 - Chittur Shri Pranesh Rajendran 26 60 - Alathur Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar 27 63 - Guruvayoor Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan 28 65 - Wadakkanchery Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu 29 66 - Ollur Shri Bijoy Thomas 30 68 - Nattika (SC) Shri C.C. Mukundan 31 71 - Pudukad Shri A. Nagesh 32 76 - Aluva Shri M.A. Brahmaraj 33 78 - Paravur Smt. Vathsala Prasanna Kumar 34 82 - Ernakulam Shri P.R. Sivasankar 35 99 - Changanassery Shri B. Radhakrishna Menon 36 104 - Alappuzha Shri M.J. Job 37 113 - Aranmula Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan 38 123 - Kundara Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) 39 124 - Kollam Dr. N. Prathap Kumar

Focus on Legal and Academic Experts

The BJP has notably prioritised candidates with legal and academic backgrounds in this round of selections.

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Several advocates have been positioned in key battlegrounds such as Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan, a prominent face in TV debates, will contest from Guruvayoor.

Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu has been cleared for Wadakkanchery. Adv. N. Sreeprakash (Ernad) and Adv. K.P. Balaraj (Perinthalmanna) represent the party’s push into the Malappuram belt.

The academic sector is also well-represented with educators such as M. Preman Master (Vallikkunnu), K. Narayanan Master (Tirur), and V. Unnikrishnan Master (Thrithala) making the cut.

Regional Breakdown and Representation

The second list shows a heavy concentration in the Malappuram and Palakkad regions, where the party is trying to increase its vote share.

Candidates such as Smt. Ashwathy Guptha Kumar (Malappuram) and Shri P. Subrahmanian (Kondotty) face the task of navigating one of the state's most complex political landscapes.

The party has also ensured representation in reserved constituencies, fielding Smt Renu Suresh in Kongad (SC) and Shri Suresh Babu in Tarur (SC).

A Diverse Slate

From Smt. Ashwini M.L. in the northernmost tip of Kasaragod to Shri M.J. Job in Alappuzha, the BJP’s second list signals an attempt to project an inclusive, "development-first" image.

By fielding a mix of women candidates, such as Smt. Pathmasree M. (Manjeri) and Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal (Tanur), alongside seasoned politicians like Shri P.R. Sivasankar (Ernakulam), the party is preparing for a multi-cornered fight across the state.