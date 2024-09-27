Published 08:50 IST, September 27th 2024
NIA Arrests Key ULFA (I) Suspect in Planting IEDs at Multiple Places Across Assam on August 15
The NIA has arrested a key accused in a case involving the ULFA-I related to the planting of IEDs at multiple locations in Assam on August 15.
ULFA(I) claimed to have planted bombs at several locations across Assam. | Image: PTI Photo
