  • NIA Arrests Key ULFA (I) Suspect in Planting IEDs at Multiple Places Across Assam on August 15

Published 08:50 IST, September 27th 2024

NIA Arrests Key ULFA (I) Suspect in Planting IEDs at Multiple Places Across Assam on August 15

The NIA has arrested a key accused in a case involving the ULFA-I related to the planting of IEDs at multiple locations in Assam on August 15.

Assam bomb
ULFA(I) claimed to have planted bombs at several locations across Assam. | Image: PTI Photo
