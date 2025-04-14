Assam CM Advocates Biometric Verification for NEET Candidates to Prevent Malpractice

Dispur: To ensure transparency and fairness in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the central government to implement biometric verification for candidates. This proposal comes after a discreet investigation by the Assam Police raised concerns about unusually high scores from private exam centers in the state.

The Chief Minister, during a video conference with the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), stressed on the need for Aadhaar-based biometric checks at examination centers. He also suggested that NEET exams in Assam should be conducted exclusively in government or government-aided colleges to minimise the risk of irregularities.

To further enhance the integrity of the examination process, Sarma proposed several additional measures, including:

Comprehensive CCTV coverage at all exam centers.

Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for frisking candidates.

Personal visits by district commissioners and superintendents of police to each center before the exam.

Deployment of senior civil service and police officers to oversee the examination process.

The Assam government has also called for strict legal action against anyone attempting to engage in malpractice. Sarma reiterated the state's commitment to conducting exams with the highest level of transparency, stating, "NEET is a very important exam, and we are deploying all assets to ensure its fair and smooth conduct."