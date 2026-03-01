Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Bulldozer Salute On Day 2 Of BJP's Jan Ashirwaad Yatra

Jagiroad: Ten bulldozers lined up along the roadside in Assam's Jagiroad on Sunday and showered flower petals on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Ashirwaad Yatra ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Bulldozers can be construed to be symbolic of eviction drives conducted in the state. The bulldozer salute thus came as a form of endorsement of the state government’s eviction drives against alleged illegal encroachments, representing the Sarma-led administration’s commitment to continuing its eviction campaign.

The Assam government claims to have freed thousands of bighas of public land over the past five years.

Addressing reporters, Sarma thanked residents for what the public support. “I thank the people of Assam. Even late into the night, there were crowds everywhere. The public has given us its full blessings,” he said.

He also said that eviction drives would continue if the BJP returns to power. “We want to send a strong message that illegal encroachment will not be allowed. People are acknowledging the work done in the last five years whether it is land rights, employment or strict action against illegal infiltration,” he said, expressing confidence that the party would secure a renewed mandate.

Sarma had officially launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra' from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district a day before (February 28). Initiating the first phase of the march, the Chief Minister had sought the support of the public for the party's future endeavours.

The campaign began with prayers at the Gupteshwar Temple, and party leaders said the initiative seeks to connect with large numbers of people daily in the run-up to the polls. Senior BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Saikia and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, accompanied Sarma during the roadshow.

The BJP has said the yatra will highlight the developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken by both the state and central governments while seeking public support for a third consecutive term in office. The eight-day phase of the programme will continue until March 9.