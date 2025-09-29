Assam CM Seeks Singapore Cooperation In Zubeen Garg Death Case, Urges Centre To Invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty

Assam: In a major development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

A special Assam Police team, led by Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh and Additional SP Tarun Goyal, will also leave for Singapore on Tuesday, September 30, to conduct a detailed investigation.

The team will question all individuals linked to the case, including the yacht captain, hospital staff, hotel employees and NRIs who were in contact with the singer before his demise.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the MLAT with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.”

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 following an alleged drowning incident while attending the Northeast India Festival.

His mortal remains were flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati, where he was laid to rest with full state honours on September 21.

Thousands of fans joined his funeral procession, with CM Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also paying their last respects.

Earlier, on September 27, CM Sarma urged people not to spread rumours around the case, assuring that the government is committed to delivering justice.