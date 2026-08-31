Assam: Death Toll in Khetri Road Accident Rises to Six; 6 Others Injured

Kamrup-Metro: The death toll of the horrific accident that took place on NH-27 in the Khetri area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on the night of August 30 has risen to six.

The DCP (East) of Guwahati Police Commissionerate said that six people have died in the accident.

"A total of six patients were taken to the casualty. They are: Mujahidul Islam was admitted to orthopaedics; Deepjyoti Nath was in the neurosurgery ICU. Jairul Islam, a 44-year-old male, is in neurosurgery; and Ashim Koch, GICU. Ranjan Mondal was in orthopaedics, and one unknown, approximately 20 years old, is being shifted to the medicine ITU," he said.

On the other hand, Principal cum Chief Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Dr Babul Bezbaruah told ANI that three bodies have been taken to GMCH and six other injured persons have been admitted at GMCH.

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"Six injured persons were admitted at GMCH, and their treatment is going on," Dr Babul Bezbaruah said.

According to police, a passenger vehicle which was coming from Nagaon towards Guwahati and it collided with a truck on NH-27 in the Nalgedra area near Khetri after the driver of the passenger vehicle lost control and moved to the other side by crossing the road divider.

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Following the incident, local residents of the Khetri area on Sunday night staged a protest at the accident site, alleging potholes on the National Highway.

The accident occurred when a Guwahati-bound passenger vehicle travelling from Nagaon lost control, crossed over the median divider, and crashed head-on into an oncoming truck on the opposite lane.

According to Kamrup (Metro) district police, the driver of the passenger vehicle lost control of the vehicle shortly before the crash.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to secure the area and clear the wrecked vehicles from the highway. The injured survivors were immediately rescued and transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for intensive treatment.