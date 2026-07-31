Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: Death Toll Rises To 78, Over 3 Lakh Affected As IMD Warns of More Heavy Rain

New Delhi: Assam continues to grapple with one of its worst flood situations this season, with the death toll rising to 78 and over 3 lakh people remain affected across seven districts. While floodwaters have begun receding in some areas, thousands of families remain displaced, agricultural land has been devastated, and authorities have warned that fresh heavy rainfall over the next few days could worsen the situation.

According to the latest flood bulletin, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metro) remain affected. Floodwaters have inundated 551 villages across 21 Revenue Circles, impacting more than 3 lakh people and damaging over 20 thousand hectares of cropland. Three fresh flood-related deaths were reported-two from Sivasagar and one from Golaghat-taking the cumulative death toll to 78.

Kamalchapori Village Left Devastated

Among the worst-hit areas is Kamalchapori village under the Nazira Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district, where a sudden surge in the Dikhow River from the Nagaland side inundated the settlement.

Of the nearly 150 families residing in the village, more than 100 families have lost their homes, leaving them homeless. Residents said floodwaters entered the village around 3 pm on July 19, giving people little time to rescue belongings or livestock before fleeing to safer locations.

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Several houses were submerged up to their rooftops, and after the water receded, thick layers of mud were left inside homes, rendering many structures uninhabitable. Villagers also suffered significant losses of livestock, household belongings and agricultural land due to severe riverbank erosion.

Displaced residents are currently living in temporary shelters on higher ground, facing shortages of food, clean drinking water, clothing and medicines. The situation has been aggravated by stagnant water and the foul odour from dead livestock, with several people reportedly falling ill.

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Flood victims have appealed to the state government, social organisations and individuals for immediate relief as well as a long-term rehabilitation plan.

Golaghat Among Worst-Hit Districts

Floods have also wreaked havoc across Golaghat district, particularly in villages under the Dergaon Legislative Constituency, including Kapuhatting, N-Pamuwa, Rajanakhat, Kharjan, Mahatgaon and Kumargaon.

According to officials, 180 villages in the district have been affected, impacting nearly 52,000 families. Although water levels have receded in several areas, many mud houses remain damaged beyond habitation, forcing residents to continue staying in relief camps.

Agricultural fields have suffered widespread destruction, severely affecting livelihoods in the predominantly farming communities.

The Assam government has been supplying food grains, drinking water and other essentials to relief camps, including rice, lentils, salt, edible oil, medicines, bleaching powder, phenyl and animal fodder. Several voluntary organisations have also joined relief efforts.

However, residents said temporary relief alone would not help rebuild their lives. They have urged the Centre to announce a special economic package and provide financial assistance of Rs 10-12 lakh per affected family.

Locals also highlighted the recurring flooding caused by inadequate drainage channels in the Kuliyapani and Takatanga rivers, calling for permanent flood mitigation measures and improved drainage infrastructure.

Government Intensifies Relief Measures

To support flood-affected families, Assam ministers flagged off 30 trucks carrying relief materials, including food supplies, clothing and essential commodities, to the worst-hit districts.

Assam Minister Atul Bora said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has implemented several relief measures, including Rs 15,000 assistance per affected family, while ensuring the continuous distribution of food and other essential supplies.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that BJP workers and their families had contributed relief materials, including 1.8 lakh Mekhela Chadors, 1.8 lakh T-shirts and 1.5 lakh mosquito nets, which will be distributed among flood-hit families in four districts. He said the initiative had been funded entirely through grassroots contributions and assured that relief efforts would continue.

Urban Flooding in Guwahati

Apart from riverine flooding, Kamrup (Metro) continues to experience urban flooding. Three Revenue Circles and several localities-including Padumbari, Boragaon, Lachit Nagar, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Wireless and Jorabat-have reported waterlogging. Authorities said no population has yet been officially recorded as affected by the urban flooding.

IMD Warns of More Heavy Rain

Even as relief operations continue, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Assam and neighbouring states from July 30 to August 1.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an advisory asking residents to remain vigilant, especially those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Tinsukia district, while adjoining districts including Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat could also witness the impact of intense rainfall due to weather systems over neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Authorities warned that the fresh spell of rain could aggravate waterlogging, trigger flash floods, disrupt transport and increase the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas. District administrations and emergency response agencies have been placed on alert, while commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.