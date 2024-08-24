sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Assam Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Flees Police Custody, Dies After Jumping into Pond

Published 14:38 IST, August 24th 2024

Assam Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Flees Police Custody, Dies After Jumping into Pond

According to the cops, the accused, who was arrested on Friday, was taken to the location where he allegedly committed the crime for a re-creation of the scene

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assam Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Flees Police Custody, Dies After Jumping into Pond
Assam Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Flees Police Custody, Dies After Jumping into Pond | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:51 IST, August 24th 2024