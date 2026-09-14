Guwahati Man Accused of Beheading Wife Dies After Jumping Out of Moving Police Vehicle

Guwahati: Ramanuj Goswami, the accused in the murder of his wife and allegedly concealing her severed head inside a refrigerator, died after he allegedly jumped from a police vehicle while being taken to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of Monday, police said.

A senior official of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate said that Goswami jumped from the police vehicle at Narakasur Hills while he was being taken to GMCH. "Police recovered the body and had taken it to GMCH," the official said. Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH, said that the incident was reported at the hospital at 3:41 am on Monday and the body has been kept at the GMCH morgue. "Post-mortem will be conducted," Bezbaruah said.

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