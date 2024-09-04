Published 11:07 IST, September 4th 2024
Assam Police Bursts 2,200 Cr Financial Scam, CM Himanta Urges Public to be Cautious
The Assam police have busted a major financial scam worth Rs 2,200 crore involving online stock market investments, on Tuesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Assam police have busted a major financial scam worth Rs 2,200 crore involving online stock market investments, on Tuesday. | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:07 IST, September 4th 2024