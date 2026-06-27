Assam Police Foil ‘Terror Attack’ in Tinsukia, Two ULFA(I) Cadres Arrested
The intelligence-based operation was carried out by Tinsukia Police with the assistance of central agencies in the Jagun area.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major counter-terrorism operation, Assam Police apprehended two active cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)] in Tinsukia district, thwarting a planned "mass casualty" terror attack.
The intelligence-based operation was carried out by Tinsukia Police with the assistance of central agencies in the Jagun area.
According to preliminary investigations, the two accused were allegedly instructed by ULFA(I) to carry out indiscriminate killings of innocent civilians in Tinsukia with the objective of spreading fear and panic among the public.
Investigators also suspect that the planned modus operandi indicates the possible influence of external actors seeking to destabilise the region.
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Two ULFA(I) Cadres Arrested
The arrested individuals have been identified as:
- Self-styled 2nd Lt Siyor Asom, alias Humenjyoti Baruah (27), son of Uttam Baruah and a resident of Panitola in the Tinsukia district.
- Self-styled 2nd Lt Manoj Asom, alias Papu Moran (30), son of Dicem Moran and a resident of Baghjan in Tinsukia district.
Police said both were active members of ULFA(I).
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Arms, Grenades and Survival Supplies Seized
During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other materials in the possession of the accused.
The seized items include:
- Two AK-56 rifles
- 172 rounds of AK-series ammunition
- Two hand grenades
- A medicine kit, syringes and opioids
- Food supplies meant for jungle survival
- Backpacks and other war-like stores
Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the full scope of the alleged conspiracy, including any wider network or external links connected to the planned attack.
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