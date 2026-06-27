Telangana Man Watched 'How to Kill' Videos Online Before Killing Four Relatives Over Debt, Arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man in Telangana's Nalgonda district allegedly watched online videos on "how to kill" before murdering four of his relatives over financial disputes, personal animosity and a plan to rob them.

Following this incident, police have arrested four people, including prime accused Syed Aslam, his wife Tabassum, a friend who allegedly helped mortgage the stolen valuables, and the jeweller who accepted them.

This comes after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell coming from the victims' residence on June 22 and Upon entering the house, police found four members of the family dead.

Financial Trouble, Loan Dispute Led to Murder Plot

According to police, the prime accused, Syed Aslam, a Hyderabad-based car driver, was struggling financially due to mounting loans and what investigators described as a lavish lifestyle.

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Further, Aslam had earlier borrowed ₹1 lakh from his wife's aunt, Haseena. He allegedly approached her again seeking another loan of ₹1 lakh to purchase a new car, but she refused and reportedly mocked him for failing to repay the earlier amount along with the interest.

Investigators further alleged that Aslam's wife, Tabassum, also harboured resentment against Haseena because of an earlier police complaint involving her family. Police claimed she encouraged Aslam to target Haseena's house for theft.

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As per police, he reached Haseena's house in the early hours of June 19 and allegedly stabbed her to death. He then allegedly attacked her husband and his two children, aged 20 and 12.

Police alleged that the 12-year-old girl had hidden beneath a cot but was also killed as the accused allegedly intended to eliminate all potential witnesses.

Following the murders, Aslam allegedly fled with gold ornaments, land-related documents and bank papers from the house.