Assam Police Seizes 21,600 Bottles of Illegal Cough Syrup Worth Rs 2.16 Cr After Coldriff Tradegy

Assam Police have recovered and seized 21,600 bottles of illegal cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said. Police also apprehended two persons.



Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police on Thursday conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of a huge quantity of narcotic drugs at Rongpur, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.



"Police team intercepted one suspected truck at Madhura Point, Rongpur bearing registration number WB-29B-1996, coming from Kolkata via Lumding Silchar road and going towards Tripura and during careful search, recovered 36 iron drums each containing four cartoons of ESKUF cough syrup, having 150 bottles per cartoon, which makes a total of 21,600 bottles of cough syrup from the vehicle," SSP Numan Mahatta said.



The police official added, "In this connection, two persons have been apprehended, namely Bapi Halder (45 years old) and Tapash Biswas (42 years old) of West Bengal. Accordingly, seizure was done in the presence of independent witnesses."