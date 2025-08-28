Assam Rifles Arrest Suspect in Manipur Extortion and Arms Trafficking Case

Tengnoupal: In a severe blow to the criminal networks operating in the border regions of Manipur, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Police and Paramilitary Forces, apprehended a suspected individual involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking linked to VVEZ (Village Volunteers Eastern Zone) on August 26.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out during a meticulously planned joint Cordon and Search Operation in the General Area of Haolenphai, the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal District.

Acting on credible information, a team of the Assam Rifles launched the operation in the early hours of August 26. The troops conducted a thorough house-to-house search in the suspected locality, demonstrating precision, restraint, and tactical acumen throughout the mission.

The operation culminated in the apprehension of the individual from the identified location. Upon searching, the individual was found to have a mobile phone suspected of containing incriminating digital evidence related to extortion and weapon smuggling activities.