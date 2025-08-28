Updated 28 August 2025 at 08:31 IST
Operation Naushera Nar IV: Infiltration Bid Foiled in North Kashmir’s Gurez Sector, 2 Terrorists Eliminated by Security Forces
A joint operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police foiled a cross-border infiltration attempt in Bandipora
The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of North Kashmir, neutralising two terrorists in an operation near Naushera Naar in Bandipora district.
The Operation Naushera Nar IV was launched jointly by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police after specific intelligence inputs indicated a likely infiltration bid.
Troops deployed along the LoC detected suspicious movement and challenged the infiltrators, who opened fire. The security forces retaliated with precision.
“Based on intelligence provided by Jammu & Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists,” the Chinar Corps said in a statement.
A search operation has been launched in the area.
