Assam Shocker: 7 Men Gang Rape Woman In Silchar, Forcing Fiancé To Watch At Knifepoint

Silchar: A spine-chilling crime in Assam’s Silchar has triggered widespread outrage after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men while she was out on a drive with her fiancé on Thursday night at around 8 pm. The attackers also made the woman's fiancé watch the horrific crime at knifepoint. Later, they extorted ₹10,000 from the couple before fleeing.

The incident took place when the couple were talking after parking their car at Silchar Chengkuri Bypass. The miscreants arrived there in a Thar vehicle, got down from the car and attacked the couple. At knifepoint, they dragged her fiancé some distance away and restrained him. Thereafter, in front of her fiancé’s eyes, the accused allegedly assaulted her one by one.

When the woman tried to resist, the miscreants threatened to kill her and snatched her mobile phone. After committing the heinous crime, the attackers extorted ₹10,000 from the couple via UPI.

According to the survivor’s statement, her marriage was scheduled to take place soon. Police at Silchar Sadar Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to gang rape, extortion and intimidation.

Advertisement

Police arrested a 25-year-old named Nilotpal Das from Ashram Road in Silchar based on the survivor’s identification. Searches are underway to arrest the remaining accused. The Thar used by the criminals has not been traced yet.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev labelled the crime “extremely disturbing”. She added, "While BJP politicises women’s security in other states their own state is unsafe. While VIP movement for election purpose gets full security normal citizens are unsafe."