Updated 24 February 2026 at 23:09 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Attacked, Bullets Fired At Car Near Delhi's Kashmere Gate
Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer was attacked on Tuesday with several bullets being fired at his car near New Delhi's Kashmere Gate.
- India News
- 1 min read
Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Attacked, Bullets Fired At Car Near Delhi's Kashmere Gate | Image: Republic
New Delhi: Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer was attacked on Tuesday with several bullets being fired at his car near New Delhi's Kashmere Gate. As per reports, the lawyer was travelling in his car when bikers suddenly surrounded his vehicle and opened fire with pistols.
Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers, who fled from the scene after the shootout.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 22:56 IST