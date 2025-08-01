Assam to Celebrate Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th Birth Anniversary with Year-Long Programmes; PM Modi to Attend Grand Launch in Guwahati

Assam is preparing for a historic tribute to its most beloved cultural icon, Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, as the state gears up for his 100th birth anniversary celebrations. The government has lined up a year-long series of events to honour Dr Bhupen Hazarika, whose songs and poems continue to define Assam’s collective identity.

The grand inaugural ceremony will take place on September 8, 2025, at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend as the Chief Guest. With just over a month to go, preparations are in full swing across the state.

For the people of Assam, this is more than an official event. It’s a deeply personal tribute. Dr Bhupen Hazarika wasn’t just an artist. He was the voice of the boatman, the tea worker, the daily wage labourer. His music was the poetry of the common man’s life.

“Bhupenda Belongs to Every Assamese Home”

Ask anyone in Assam about Bhupen Hazarika, and you’ll hear a story. He isn’t remembered as a celebrity. He’s remembered as family.

“Bhupenda’s words are timeless. Every generation finds its reflection in his songs,” says Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. “He was never distant from the people. His music is as raw and real today as it was fifty years ago.”

A Grand Evening of Music and Memory

The inaugural evening is expected to be a spectacle of Assam’s cultural spirit. A chorus of 1,000 artistes from across the state will perform Dr Bhupen Hazarika's iconic songs, creating a live tribute that promises to be both grand and heartfelt.

Adding to the significance, Prime Minister Modi will release a biography of Dr. Hazarika, which has been translated into multiple Indian languages. The evening will also see the release of a commemorative coin, a lasting token of Dr Hazarika's contribution to India’s artistic and cultural landscape.

Public Participation — Bhupenda’s Way

The Assam Government has invited people to be part of this celebration through a public registration portal. Artists, writers, sports figures, and Dr Hazarika's admirers are encouraged to register online. District Commissioners will oversee the selection process to ensure fair representation from every corner of the state.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma also added that people who had shared special moments with the Bard of Brahmaputra will be specially invited as guests of the State government to attend the program.

Selected applicants will receive personalised invitations. For those unable to attend in person, district-level venues will host live screenings, ensuring the entire state is connected to the moment.

A Family Gathering

For many, this isn’t a government programme. It’s a homecoming.

“It feels like Bhupenda’s family is coming together,” says Pranjal Sarma, a 64-year-old from Tezpur. “He was one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about us.”