Published 20:14 IST, July 9th 2024

Assam to Fill 35,000 Govt Vacancies by April 2025: Police, Teachers, and Grade 3/4 Roles Included

These include vacancies in the police force, grade 3 and grade 4 of the state government as well as teachers, he said.“We are all set to fill 35,000 Govt vacancies by April' 25 in a transparent manner,” Sarma said on X.