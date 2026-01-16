Assamese Student Assaulted at Madhya Pradesh University; Five Expelled as Racial Angle Under Probe | Image: ANI/Representative

New Delhi: Five students were expelled from a central university in Madhya Pradesh and booked by the police over allegedly assaulting a postgraduate student from Assam at a hostel in Anuppur district.

The incident took place at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Amarkantak, where the victim, identified as 22-year-old Hiros Jyoti Das, was pursuing a postgraduate degree in economics.

Das, who hails from Assam, filed a complaint alleging that he was assaulted by a group of fellow students inside the hostel premises.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The five accused students were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 296 for obscene acts and words, Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation, and Section 3(5) for acts committed with common intention.

Further investigation is underway.

What happened to Angel Chakma?

This incident came after the young MBA student from Tripura succumbed to his injuries on December 25 at a hospital in Dehradun after battling for his life for 16 days following a violent racial attack in Dehradun. He was stabbed multiple times on December 9, 2025, when he and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, a student at Uttaranchal University, protested against racial slurs hurled at them.

The incident occurred between 6 and 7 pm in Selakui, when the brothers went out to buy groceries. According to eyewitnesses and statements from local students, a group of intoxicated men began mocking the brothers based on their appearance.

They shouted slurs such as “Nepali”, “Chinese”, “Chinki”, and “momos”, along with local abuses. When Anjel and Michael objected, the verbal taunts quickly turned into violence.

Following his death, Anjel's body was flown to Agartala, where the locals erupted in anger. A case had also been lodged on December 12 following a complaint by Michael Chakma.

Out of 6, five accused – including two juveniles – were arrested on December 14, and the main accused, Yagya Awasthi, is believed to have fled to Nepal, and cops have sent teams to trace him and announced a reward of Rs 25,000.