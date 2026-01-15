New Video Of Operation Sindoor Shows India's Precision Strikes On Terror Hubs In Pakistan

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday released a new video on Operation Sindoor as part of the 78th Army Day celebrations held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The video was showcased during the grand parade and later shared on the Army’s official digital platforms.

Operation Sindoor was a cross-border counter-terror operation carried out by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed. The mission targeted multiple terror hubs in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied territories. The operation was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure and sending a strong message against future attacks on Indian soil.

The newly released video opened by highlighting the incidents of “attacks on humanity” including, the Pahalgam attack, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, Pulwama attack, Uri attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Akshardham Temple attack of 2002. The video then showed visuals depicting precision strikes carried out by Indian forces on terror camps in Pakistan. It highlighted the coordination between intelligence agencies and the armed forces during the mission.

The video, which featured before and after pictures of Pakistani air bases destroyed by India, proudly stated that the Indian Army broke the overconfidence of the enemy and showed the strength of the Indian Armed Forces to the entire world.

Advertisement

Army Day is observed annually on January 15 to mark the day General K M Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. This year’s celebrations in Jaipur included displays of advanced weaponry, combat drills and tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation.