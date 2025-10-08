Updated 8 October 2025 at 17:04 IST
Assault On Tribals Leaders Continue Unabated In INDI Ruled States- Here’s a List
A recent spate of attacks against tribal communities in multiple Indian states has brought their continued vulnerability into sharp focus.
ribal leader and two-time BJP MP Khagen Murmu was brutally attacked on Monday while he was inspecting flood-affected Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region. | Image: X
The recent attacks on the tribal community in INDI alliance ruled states reflect a disturbing pattern, especially post the aftermath of blows tribal leader and two-time BJP MP Khagen Murmu faced in the flood-affected Dooars region of West Bengal.
Violence Against Tribals In INDI Ruled States
- Tribal leader and two-time BJP MP Khagen Murmu was brutally attacked on October 6, 2025, while he was inspecting flood-affected Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region. Murmu had sustained serious facial injuries, which reportedly included a fractured bone below the eye. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.
- In August 2025, Marimuthu, an individual belonging to a tribal community, was found dead in the toilet of the Udumalaipet Forest Range Office in Tamil Nadu. The family alleged custodial death after the 65-year-old tribal elderly faced severe blows on critical areas such as his hands, head, and neck.
- On July 31st, the death of an adivasi man came to light after his body was located in the toilet of the Udumalaipet Forest Range Office, Tamil Nadu. The family members also alleged custodial death, triggering protests by local groups.
- In yet another instance of violence against tribals, NHRC, India in September 2024 took cognizance of a complaint alleging harassment, torture and false implication of the villagers of Lagacharla, Vikarabad district in Telangana. This occured after the locals protested against the land acquisition without proper procedures. Most of the victims of the alleged atrocities claim to be from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Communities (OBC). The complaint has been submitted by at least 12 victims who visited the Commission praying for its intervention to save them from starvation in the matter.
