Assembly Polls 2026: PM Modi Urges People to Come Out in Large Numbers as Voting Commences in Keralam, Assam, Puducherry

New Delhi: As voting commences for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters across the three states to vote in large numbers and participate enthusiastically in the democratic process.

He also did special appeal to youth and women to play an active role in shaping the future of their states.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Calling upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. Record participation will add vigour to Keralam's democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers.”

Over 2.6 crore electors will rush to poll stations to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 assembly constituencies in Keralam and elect its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a high-stakes battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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"As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty," he wrote in another post on X.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

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"As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry," PM wrote in another post.

Puducherry has a total of 10,14,070 electors who are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the 30-member Legislative Assembly.