Assets Worth Rs. 13.43 Crores Frozen In Srinagar As Police Strike Financial Backbone Of Narcotics Cartels

Srinagar: In a sweeping crackdown aimed at crippling the financial networks of narcotics cartels, Srinagar Police has moved to freeze and attach properties and vehicles worth crores under the NDPS Act.

The coordinated action was executed by Police Stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar, each targeting assets linked to accused persons already facing drug trafficking cases.

Officials said that the proceedings were conducted under Sections 68‑E and 68‑F of the Act, with Executive Magistrates and local witnesses present during the process.

In Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar, Police accounted for assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including four houses and a vehicle belonging to accused individuals such as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Aaqib Hyder Khan, Majid Ashraf Wani and Shabir Ahmad Bangroo.

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In Pantha Chowk, police attached a concrete house belonging to Saqib Bashir Bhat alias Sakpal, valued at over a crore, with links to multiple NDPS cases registered in Pampore, Banihal and Khrew.

In Shalteng area, Police froze two‑storeyed house worth crores belonging to Danish Ahmad Bhat, while Safakadal Police attached a three‑storeyed house valued in lakhs belonging to Faizan Firdous Khanday alias Farzan Pujj, who faces charges under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and BNS provisions.

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In Ahmad Nagar area, Police attached two houses worth crores belonging to Adil Ahmad Patoo, while Soura Police froze a residential property worth over a crore belonging to Khalid Nazir Chiloo.

Police officials added that the campaign is designed to dismantle the financial backbone of drug trafficking networks, depriving offenders of the wealth generated through narcotics trade.

“This is not just about arrests or seizures; it is about striking at the economic infrastructure that sustains organised drug trafficking,” a senior officer said.

Reiterating its zero‑tolerance policy, Srinagar Police informed that the offensive will continue with renewed determination. Those involved in drug trafficking, the force underlined, will face criminal prosecution, and assets acquired through illegal proceeds will be subjected to stringent legal action.