'Assign the Best & Most Capable Officers': VHP Seeks FIR, Fast-Track Court in Ram Mandir Donation Row

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Thursday urged authorities to register an FIR without delay and assign the "best and most capable" police officers to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He stressed that no accused should be shielded or favoured in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar described the move as a logical next step, noting that individuals involved had reportedly been identified through CCTV footage.

"We do not have the SIT report in our hands yet, but everyone has stated that they have identified the people involved... the stage has now been reached where the police should file an FIR," he said.

The demand comes days after a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its initial report to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on Tuesday. SIT member Vijay Vishwas Pant confirmed the submission but said the details remain confidential and under review by the government.

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Kumar emphasised that the VHP expects a thorough investigation free from any pressure.

"Everyone involved, or those accused, should be investigated. No one should be shielded, no one favored, and no one should be under pressure," he added.

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He further called for a chargesheet to be filed in a fast-track court with daily hearings, expressing hope that the accused could be punished and sent to jail within four months to satisfy Hindu society.

Regarding media reports about the resignation of senior figures including Champat Rai, Alok Nishay, and Vinod Nishay on moral grounds, Kumar said he was unaware of any such development. He described the reports as hypothetical and refrained from offering advice, noting that the individuals concerned have a firm conscience.

Kumar also highlighted the need for systemic improvements in managing the temple and its donations. He said the construction and donation process cannot rely solely on trust and called for professional management, experienced personnel, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and a fool-proof system to prevent any misappropriation. "Then, we will be able to regain the public's trust in that temple," he stated.

The VHP leader dismissed demands by opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress figures, for a CBI-ED probe and multi-party investigation, terming them political. He accused them of using the issue to campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Kumar reminded that many of these parties and leaders had previously opposed the Ram Temple movement and questioned the existence of Lord Ram. "This is a drama; this is an election campaign," he said, adding that the Hindu public understands this and will not allow the matter to be politicised.

The controversy erupted following allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated. The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 14 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust to probe the alleged irregularities in offerings made at the temple.