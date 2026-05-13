After Massive Criticism, CM Vijay Starts With A Rollback: Astrologer OSD Removed

Chennai: Just hours after winning the floor test in the Assembly by securing the support of 144 legislators, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has been forced to revoke the appointment of astrologer Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) following sharp criticism from allies and the Opposition alike.

Sources said the order appointing Radhan Pandit as OSD to the Chief Minister was withdrawn after multiple political parties questioned why an astrologer had been given an official government role at taxpayer expense.

The controversy erupted even before Vijay could comfortably settle into office, with allies within the ruling coalition openly expressing discomfort over the move.

While supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) attempted to defend the appointment by citing the astrologer’s long association with Vijay and his prediction of the actor’s massive electoral victory, the explanation failed to convince several alliance partners, including Congress, Left parties and VCK.

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Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil questioned the logic behind the appointment in a post on X, writing, “Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain.”

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar called the decision “unacceptable in a secular government” and urged Vijay to reconsider the move.

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Senior CPM leader Shanmugam P also launched a scathing attack, arguing that the government had a duty to promote scientific temper rather than institutionalise astrology through official appointments.

“This appointment by the government is unacceptable. It is also unacceptable that he will provide political advice,” the CPM leader said in a strongly worded statement.

He, however, on Wednesday hailed the decision to withdraw the appointment of the astrologer as the OSD.

Facing mounting political heat, the Vijay government moved swiftly to revoke the appointment, with sources confirming that Radhan Pandit’s position as OSD has now been cancelled.

The development marks the first major embarrassment for Vijay since assuming office, highlighting the delicate balancing act he faces while managing coalition allies and public perception.

Who Is Radhan Pandit?

Known earlier in South India as Pandit Vettrivel, Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel later built a wider national profile after moving to Delhi in 2008. With over four decades of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology and meditation-based counselling, he has reportedly advised political leaders cutting across party lines, including figures from BJP, Congress, DMK and AIADMK.

He has frequently spoken about his association with former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and had once claimed to be spiritual mentor to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Radhan Pandit had also publicly predicted Vijay’s meteoric political rise long before TVK emerged as a dominant electoral force in Tamil Nadu politics.

In a viral 2024 YouTube appearance, he claimed that the initials “TVK” were numerologically aligned with Vijay’s birth date and asserted that the actor’s horoscope contained “royal” combinations indicating eventual political dominance.

He had predicted that TVK would win over 150 seats and that Vijay would eventually emerge as Tamil Nadu’s most dominant political figure, with the state’s future political battle centred around Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin.