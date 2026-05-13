‘Who Calls The Shots In AIADMK?’ Drama Inside Tamil Nadu Assembly As EPS & Velumani Clash Over Support To Vijay’s TVK Govt

Chennai: Chaos unfolded inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday as a bitter power struggle within All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) exploded in public view during the crucial floor test surrounding Vijay and his bid to form the government.

In an unprecedented showdown, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami openly asserted his authority on the Assembly floor, declaring that only he had the power to decide the party’s stand on the trust vote.

The dramatic confrontation came after rival AIADMK leader SP Velumani indicated that a section of the party wanted to support Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the floor test.

“AIADMK belongs to me as the party general secretary,” EPS said during his address, amid loud protests and interruptions inside the House. He insisted that no parallel faction should be allowed to take an independent decision on the trust vote.

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The Assembly witnessed scenes of confusion and ruckus after contradictory signals emerged from within the AIADMK camp. While the EPS faction initially pushed for voting against TVK, the Velumani camp publicly argued in favour of extending support to Vijay.

EPS, however, later claimed that “both factions” would ultimately vote against Vijay during the floor test.

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Addressing the House, EPS said the AIADMK’s 47 MLAs were elected by the people of Tamil Nadu under the party’s symbol and mandate.

“We had difference of opinion and one section of MLAs had different thoughts on the floor test,” EPS admitted. “Today, 47 MLAs stood on the AIADMK symbol and people voted keeping in mind that AIADMK would come to power.”

In a pointed political remark aimed at TVK, EPS also said, “66 per cent did not vote for TVK.”

At the same time, he struck a softer tone towards Vijay personally, saying the newly elected leader had promised a transparent government and expressing hope that he would “do good for the people”.

The internal crisis deepened further after EPS accused the rival camp of trying to appoint its own whip and legislature leadership. He announced that Agri Krishnamurthy would remain the official AIADMK whip, while alleging that another faction had attempted to make separate announcements.

EPS also revealed that rival faction leader M Vijayabaskar had spoken to him amid the standoff.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam reportedly agreed not to publicly elaborate on whether the party may support TVK at a later stage, adding another layer of suspense to the unfolding political drama.

On the other hand, SP Velumani doubled down on his support for Vijay, saying a section of AIADMK lawmakers wanted to back the TVK chief in the interest of political stability.

“We want to extend support to TVK forming government,” Velumani said in the Assembly. “We are not supporting TVK for Cabinet seats. We fought against DMK and now people say Vijay has the majority. So, part of us will support Vijay today,” he said.

He also praised Vijay’s proposed governance agenda and thanked him for “good plans” aimed at the people of Tamil Nadu.