At Least 10 Dead As Van With 13 Occupants Plummets Into Deep Well In MP's Mandsaur | Image: X

Mandsaur: At least ten people feared dead and three others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, on Sunday afternoon, after a van with 13 occupants plunged into a deep well. The incident occurred in Kachariya village under Narayangarh police station limits, prompting a massive rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other units. The van, carrying 13 people, veered off the road and fell into the well due to alleged loss of control by the driver, according to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the site. The rescue operation is currently underway, with NDRF teams working tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the well.

The rescue operation in Kachariya village was a challenging task, with NDRF teams utilizing specialized equipment to locate and retrieve the occupants of the van. The teams are working in coordination with local authorities to ensure a swift and efficient rescue effort. As per reports, the van was retrieved from the well after hours long rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing for the safety of those trapped in the well. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, with many villagers gathering at the site to await updates on the rescue operation.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, the driver of the van apparently lost control, leading to the vehicle veering off the road and plummeting into the well. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but the alleged loss of control by the driver seems to be the primary reason.

The police have initiated an investigation of the incident to ascertain if any negligence or mechanical failure contributed to the accident.

According to officials, the local administration has sprang into action, with Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda reaching the site to oversee the rescue operation. The NDRF team, equipped with specialized gear and expertise, is working diligently to rescue those trapped in the well.