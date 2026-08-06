Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban Killed In High-speed Car Crash in UP's Jhansi

Late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban Ahmed was killed after their high-speed car crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, police said here on Thursday.

Ahmed's friend Sonu, who was among the occupants of the car during the accident, also died, police said.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, the incident occurred when the speeding vehicle crashed into a roadside median.

Both Aban and his associate Sonu sustained critical injuries in the collision and succumbed to their injuries, official sources said.

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Further, other occupants who were seriously injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

More details into the accident are awaited as police officials continue their probe into the matter.

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Atiq Ahmed's elder son Ali Ahmed, is currently lodged in Jhansi jail after being shifted from Naini jail in Prayagraj last year.