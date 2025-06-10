Former Delhi CM Atishi Detained During Protest Against Planned Demolition of Slum Dwellers' Homes

Former Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against demolition of slum dwellers homes. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Atishi was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday. She was protesting against the planned demolition of jhuggis at the Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension.

Atishi was protesting against the planned demolition of the jhuggis in the region and criticised the BJP-led government in Delhi.

In a statement, Atishi said, “BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers. ‘BJP aur Rekha Gupta ko jhuggi waalon ki haay lagegi’... BJP will never come back.”

On Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a notice instructing all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp to remove their residences.



The notice gave three days — June 8, 9, and 10 — to leave the area. It mentioned that demolition action would be taken if people did not vacate on their own.

The notice also stated that any belongings left behind during demolition would be removed, and the DDA would not be responsible for any loss or damage.

The DDA has appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials so the process can be smooth and orderly.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X and addressed the situation saying:

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also attacked the Delhi BJP government. He said they are using bulldozers to destroy people’s homes, shops, and jobs.

Earlier this month, on June 1, a similar demolition drive took place at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi. The operation, based on court orders, aimed to clear encroachments along the Barapulla drain.