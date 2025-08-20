Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Attacker Recced, Spent Night at Civil Lines area: CCTV Footage Reveals How The Attack Was Planned

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man during a public hearing at her residence on Wednesday. CCTV footage has revealed that the attacker had conducted a reconnaissance of the area and spent the previous night in Civil Lines, suggesting the assault was a planned event.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday revealed significant details about the accused. He said, the attacker had been conducting a recce of the Chief Minister's residence for 24 hours and intended to meet with her.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat, had reportedly spent the night in the Civil Lines area before the attack. He had also allegedly visited the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh.

"Now, it has been found out that that person was doing a recce for 24 hours to find out how to meet the Chief Minister. He even did a recce till CM Rekha Gupta's house in Shalimar Bagh. Yesterday, he spent the night in the nearby Civil Lines area, and when he came today morning, he did not have any papers in his hand. There was no such issue, and he attacked as soon as he met her," Parvesh Sahib Singh told reporters.

The Delhi Minister stated that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta typically meets with up to 2,000 people daily during public hearings ("Jan Sunwai") without the need for high-level security. He added that the police are currently investigating the matter and will provide further updates as they become available.

"After a long time, Delhi has got a Chief Minister who was conducting a programme of Jan Sunwai at her house every day. Every day, 1000-2000 people used to come from all over Delhi NCR. She used to meet everyone without any restrictions or security and used to listen to their problems. Whatever has happened today is very condemnable. We have just met the Chief Minister. She got injured, and her MLC is going on. Police have been investigating who that person was, what was on his mind and what the conspiracy was. Police are doing their investigation and will tell you further information," he added.

Another Delhi Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, confirmed that the accused had made videos of the Chief Minister's residence, further suggesting a premeditated intent to attack. Sirsa also stated that the Chief Minister is in a stable condition.

He said that the accused had just come intending to attack CM Gupta and didn't have any papers related to the Jan Sunvai.

"The CM is stable. The attacker was doing a recce for the last 24 hours. He had been to Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence, too. He had shot videos there as well...It is very clear that he had come with the intent to attack; he had no Jan Sunvai papers in his hand. Videos from yesterday were found on his phone. His intent to attack is clear...Jan Sunvai will continue...Works for Delhi will go on," he said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police identified the accused as Rajesh Khimji, who is said to be a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The officials are verifying the accuracy of his name and address through his documents.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police apprehended the accused and took him to the Civil Lines police station for questioning. According to sources, the accused had a plea for the release of a relative who is in jail.

The Delhi Police, the Chief Secretary, and Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh were all present at the Chief Minister's residence after the incident. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the conspiracy.

Statement Issued by CM's Office

The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, is now believed to be a pre-planned conspiracy. CCTV footage from her Shalimar Bagh residence shows that the assailant began preparing for the attack at least 24 hours in advance.

The video evidence shows the attacker performing a reconnaissance of the Chief Minister's home, filming the location, and then deliberately attempting the assault.

This footage has been provided to the police, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.