Major Security Breach: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Weekly 'Jan Sunvai' At Her Residence. What We Know So Far

Rekha Gupta Attacked: A shocking security lapse was reported on Wednesday during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s ‘Jan Sunvai’ at her Civil Lines residence. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during her weekly public grievance hearing.

Who Was The Attacker?

A 41-year-old man, identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot, stormed the public hearing carrying some papers. He shouted abuses and allegedly slapped the Chief Minister before being detained by the security personnel. He has also allegedly thrown some heavy objects at Delhi CM.

CM Rekha Gupta fell to the ground after the attack and is currently under medical observation. Top Delhi Police officials including the Police Commissioner have reached the spot, and the attacker is being questioned.

Delhi Police has contacted Gujarat Police to verify the identity details provided by the accused involved in Wednesday’s attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her weekly Jan Sunvai. Delhi Police confirmed that the accused, who was apprehended on the spot, is currently being interrogated.

The Delhi CMO also issued a statement - “A man attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the public hearing today. The accused has been apprehended by Delhi Police and is being questioned.”

“One person apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence,” Delhi Police confirmed.

Attacker Recced Area For 24 Hours

According to Delhi Police sources, Khimji allegedly conducted a recce outside the Chief Minister’s residence 24 hours before the attack. Police informed that an FIR will be registered once the report is received. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and an internal probe has been ordered to identify security lapses. The investigation will be monitored by the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Huge Security Lapse: Delhi CM Slapped, Abused - Political Parties Condemn Attack

The incident has triggered sharp political responses. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a serious security failure. Police have launched an inquiry into the matter, and further details are awaited.

“CM was interacting with the public. Suddenly, a person came and he pushed her. CM Rekha Gupta fell on the floor. She is now admitted to the hospital,” he said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during one of Jan Sunvais/File

"A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details", Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Congress MP KC Venugopal called the attack a failure of Home Ministry' and demanded a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda strongly condemned the act, saying that an attack like that on the Delhi CM has no place in democracy. He has also demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also condemned the assault and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav too condemned the alleged attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Calling the incident ‘unfortunate’, Yadav questioned the security of the Delhi CM, stating that if she is not safe in the state, then who else is?

"This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?," Devender Yadav told ANI.

Delhi LoP and AAP leader Atishi took to X and wrote, “The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe.”

Neighbours Express Shock

In Rajkot, Khimji’s neighbour, Sureshbhai, expressed shock at the incident. “I have known him for the last 5-6 years. He is a simple man who used to bring food for cows and dogs. He prayed to Shankar Bhagwan and never caused trouble for common people,” he said.

Mother Shares Shocking Details