Attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Concert? Phone Rules, and What to Expect Amid High Security

Mumbai: Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27, 2026. Despite heightened security concerns triggered by recent bomb threat emails targeting the event, authorities and event organisers have confirmed that the show will proceed as scheduled under an unprecedented security blanket.

Are Mobile Phones Allowed?

Amidst rumours of a strict gadget ban, fans attending the concert can breathe a sigh of relief: mobile phones are permitted inside the venue. The concert is not a phone-free event; however, attendees should prepare for rigorous screening.

Every mobile device and bag will undergo thorough physical and electronic inspection at the perimeter before entry is granted. Organisers have urged fans to arrive early to account for longer queues caused by these heightened checks.

Unprecedented Security Overhaul

Security protocols have been drastically upgraded following the receipt of around three threatening emails warning of a bomb attack at the venue. In response, Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, formally appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for reinforced police deployment and a cyber cell investigation to trace the origins of the threat emails.

Advertisement

Drawing from the security blueprint executed during Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30, Mumbai Police and event organisers have instituted multi-layered protective measures:

1. Expanded Manpower & Entry Points: Between 1,500 and 2,000 private security personnel will be stationed alongside Mumbai Police officers to manage crowds, help kiosks, and perform perimeter checks. Additionally, the number of entry gates has been increased from three to five to streamline screening.

Advertisement

2. Pre-Event Sweeps & Traffic Curbs: Bomb detection squads have already conducted preliminary sweeps of Mahalaxmi Racecourse with nothing suspicious found, and another comprehensive sweep will take place a day before the show. A strict 500-to-700-metre no-car zone will also be enforced around the venue to regulate pedestrian flow and block unauthorised vehicles.

3. VIP Protection: Plainclothes police personnel will be deployed directly around Diljit Dosanjh. Security at his hotel has been tightened, and organisers have been strictly instructed not to disclose his accommodation details or arrival times to anyone, including paparazzi.