Atul Subhash Suicide: Bengaluru Techie's Lawyer Says Wife Nikita Should Not Use Child As Tool For Bail

Bengaluru: The family of Atul Subhash, a techie who died by suicide, has strongly opposed the bail plea of his wife, Nikita Singhania, and has demanded custody of the couple’s four-year-old son. The bail application is set to be heard in the Bengaluru court on January 4.

Family Accuses Wife of Misusing Child

The counsel representing Atul Subhash’s family argued that Nikita should not be allowed to use the child to secure bail. “She cannot take advantage of the child in legal proceedings. We have requested full custody of the child to ensure his safety,” said the lawyer.

The family accused Nikita of financial exploitation, claiming she used their grandson as a means to demand money from Atul. Pavan Kumar Modi, Atul's father, stated, "She treated my grandson like an ATM. First, she demanded Rs 20,000, then Rs 40,000, and later increased it to Rs 80,000. Even after receiving these amounts, her demands didn’t stop."

Grandparents Express Concerns Over Child's Safety

The family expressed grave concerns over the child’s safety if Nikita is granted bail. "If she could drive my son to suicide, she could harm the child too," said Pavan Modi.

He also questioned why the young boy was kept in a hostel instead of being with his mother. “The grandparents are deeply worried about the child’s wellbeing,” he added.

Family Wants Child's Custody

The family has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court to locate the child and secure his custody. The court has directed authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana to ascertain the child’s whereabouts. A hearing on this matter is scheduled for January 7.

Bikas Kumar, Atul’s brother, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing police investigation and reiterated the family's demand for custody. "We have informed our advocate, and the matter is before the Supreme Court. The child’s safety is our priority," he said.

The family said they are awaiting clarity on the child's location and hope for favorable decisions in the upcoming hearings. “We trust the court to ensure the safety and custody of our grandson,” said Pavan Modi.