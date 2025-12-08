‘August Red Flag Ignored’: DGCA Was Told To ‘Rigorously Monitor FDTL’ Months Before IndiGo Meltdown | Exclusive

‘August Red Flag Ignored’: DGCA Was Told To ‘Rigorously Monitor FDTL’ Months Before IndiGo Meltdown | Republic Super Exclusive | Image: ANI, Republic

New Delhi: The recent surge in flight delays and crew-related issues, mainly due to IndiGo Airlines' “operational disruptions”, has placed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under intense scrutiny, with parliamentary records indicating that warnings about crew fatigue and lax regulatory enforcement were issued well in advance.

Key Findings from the Parliamentary Committee (August)

The Standing Committee on Tourism had previously expressed serious concerns and made specific recommendations, highlighting the need for a "robust approach" to safety measures.

The committee explicitly called for the "strict implementation" of the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for pilots.

It urged the DGCA to "rigorously monitor and enforce compliance" to stop operators from bypassing "vital safety measures."

The committee stressed the need to strengthen human factors and fatigue management, ensuring operational personnel are "well rested and mentally fit."

Committee's Core Recommendations

The report, based on existing DGCA rules, focused on mitigating "stress and fatigue among pilots and air traffic controllers." The key recommendations were:

Strict FDTL Compliance: Ensure rigorous monitoring and enforcement of the updated FDTL rules.

Mental Health Support: Fully implement mental health guidelines for crew/ATCOs (Medical Circular 01 of 2023) and provide continuous counseling for pilots.

Mandatory Training: Implement mandatory crew training for de-escalation and mental health crisis intervention for handling passengers.

The Committee's warnings centered not on the lack of rules, but on the failure to implement and enforce them, suggesting that poor industry compliance was a known issue even before the operational meltdown occurred.

Aviation Minister's Defence

Meanwhile, addressing the aviation crisis in the Rajya Sabha, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu dismissed claims of regulatory failure, placing the operational responsibility squarely on the airline.

On DGCA guidelines, he said, "No issues in FDTL guidelines from July 1... We made it clear that all airlines will have to follow the FDTL rules."

On IndiGo's role, he said, "It was IndiGo's responsibility to manage the time and crew... IndiGo was supposed to manage crew."

On accountability, he said, "If there's any non-compliance, we will take action and set an example for all airlines. Strict action will be taken against IndiGo management."