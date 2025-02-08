Aur Lado Aapas Mein: Omar Abdullah's Jab at Congress, AAP as BJP Heads for Delhi Sweep

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are underway and as per early trends, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can be seen moving towards a comfortable victory, leaving behind its competitors, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. Ahead of the Delhi Election Results, Omar Abdullah has taken a jab at Congress, AAP with a quirky GIF on ‘X’…

‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein’: Omar Abdullah's Jab at AAP, Congress

Amid the counting of votes for the election results, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has shared a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) - it is a GIF through which Omar Abdullah can be seen taking a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

The GIF is of a hermit who is saying in Hindi, “Jee bhar kar lado… samapt kar do ek dusre ko!” (Keep fighiting…. finish each other off). The GIF has been shared by Omar Abdullah with a caption that says, “Aur lado aapas mein!!”

Delhi Election Results: Who is Winning? Early Trends

The BJP was leading in 24 assembly seats in Delhi while the AAP was ahead in six, according to initial counting trends on the Election Commission website. However, television channels showed the saffron party ahead in 44 seats, well above the majority mark of 36. The AAP was ahead in 25 seats and the Congress in one.

The BJP's Kapil Mishra was leading in the Karawal Nagar seat by 3,109 votes while Tilak Ram Gupta was ahead by 3,373 votes in Tri Nagar. Saffron party candidates Sanjay Goel (Shahdara), Chandan Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar), Bajrang Shukla (Kirari) and Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) were also leading.

AAP's Gopal Rai (Babarpur), Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri) and Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) were ahead of their rivals. According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, is leading.

In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is leading in Jangpura while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections. Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.