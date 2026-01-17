Australian Women Tourist Molested in Udaipur, Auto Driver Arrested

Udaipur: An Australian woman on a tourist visa was molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in Udaipur, prompting her to flee in fear and return to her hotel, where she later reported the incident to police, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place near Sukhadiya Circle when the foreign tourist had hired an auto-rickshaw to visit a restaurant-bar in the evening. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Tosif Ali, a resident of Khanjipir and a professional auto driver, is accused of misbehaving and making inappropriate advances while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Surprised by the behaviour and uncomfortable with the situation, the Australian woman immediately left the place and returned to her hotel in a state of fear. At the hotel, she gathered the courage to approach the staff and then lodged a complaint with the Ambamata police station.

Acting promptly, police detained the accused on the basis of the complaint and recorded his statement. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to the offence, admitting that he was drunk at the time and that the “mistake happened” because of his condition.

Advertisement

Investigators have also seized CCTV footage from the scene to strengthen the evidence, officials said. Given the sensitivity of the case and the involvement of a foreign national, senior police officials have been overseeing the probe.

The tourist, who came to India on a visa earlier this month and had visited various parts of the country before arriving in Udaipur, is reportedly safe and cooperating with the authorities, a police source said.

Advertisement