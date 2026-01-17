'Gir Jaaoge Bhaiya...': PM Modi Urges As Excited Locals Climb Tower To See Him In Malda

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Malda, West Bengal, on Saturday. While locals gathered in large number to see the Prime Minister, not everyone was able to catch a glimpse of him in the crowd. Hence, some people climbed onto a makeshift tower, straining to see the PM. Visuals of excited locals climbing the tower have surfaced on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to notice the activity and appealed to his fans to climb down for their safety. Before beginning his speech, PM Narendra Modi said, "I'm appealing to those of you who have climbed up, Please come down..."

'If Anything Happens To You...'

The Prime Minister expressed concern for the people, saying, "If anything happens to you, if you get hurt, I will be deeply saddened, my friends. I know you can't see me, but you will surely be able to hear my voice, and feel the beating of my heart."

He added, “If anything happens to you, I will be heartbroken...Your love for me means the world to me, but your lives are even more precious.”