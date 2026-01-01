Snail Found In Prasad? Andhra Temple Responds After Couple's Viral Claim | WATCH

Simhachalam: A video of a couple finding a snail in the prasad of Varaha Nrusimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Simhachalam has drawn widespread outrage. After the video went viral on social media, the temple authority called it a deliberate attempt to defame the temple.

The video purportedly showed a tiny snail in lemon rice.

‘Prasad-Making Area Is Clean’

The temple's Executive Officer N Sujatha said, "There is no chance of a snail being mixed in the prasadam, as the prasadam-making area is clean and a big area."

She also questioned how could a snail with a shell be present in prasad after the intense food preparation. She said, “If it was in the rice or in the tempering spices (popu dinusulu in local parlance, which are common ingredients in cooking), there would not be any shell in the prasadam, but the video shows a snail with a shell. Even if it was mixed in the tamarind, there was a separation process of waste or other material in the machine, and it was crushed and became yellow in colour after the turmeric mixture.”

She added that the temple authorities initiated an inquiry and have sent the report to the collector and the endowment commissioner.

The matter is being investigated by Gopalpatnam Police.

‘Devotees Are Hurt’: YSRCP

The viral video was shared by YSRCP on social media. In a post on X, the Opposition party condemned the incident, saying, “The party demands immediate action against those responsible and strict steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.”

Calling the incident “disturbing”, YSRCP tweeted, “Devotees were shocked and hurt, as prasadam is considered sacred and must be prepared and served with utmost care and cleanliness.” It added, “The coalition government has failed to properly look after Hindu temples. Because of this negligence, such incidents are happening again and again. Impurities and insect remains are being found in prasadam, hurting the faith and sentiments of devotees.”

Criticising the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, YSRCP asked, “Is this what N. Chandrababu Naidu means by temple purification and protection?”