Paradise Finds Its Pulse: Kashmir’s New Year Revival Draws Record Crowds

April 2025 incident in Pahalgam had cast a long shadow over Kashmir’s tourism industry, leaving hotels vacant, shikaras idle and roads unusually quiet. For months, the Valley’s famed resorts struggled to attract visitors, and many feared that the charm of “Paradise on Earth” had been eclipsed by uncertainty. Yet, as the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2025, that narrative was rewritten in spectacular fashion. Kashmir welcomed the New Year with vibrant celebrations, fresh snowfall in its higher reaches, and a surge of tourists that transformed silence into song, emptiness into abundance.

Pahalgam, once the epicentre of worry, became the symbol of spirit. On New Year’s Eve, its meadows and streets echoed with music as local artists performed live concerts. Crowds danced under the winter sky, their voices rising in unison to welcome 2026. Illuminated hotels, once struggling to fill rooms, brimmed with guests, their lobbies buzzing with laughter and chatter. The town, which had endured months of subdued activity, reclaimed its place as a cherished destination, proving that adversity could be overcome with celebration and community spirit.

In Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort, fresh snow added a magical flavour to the festivities. Ski slopes were crowded with enthusiasts, while bonfires lit up the night as families gathered to share steaming Kehwa and traditional Kashmiri delicacies. The convention centre became a hub of creativity, where an art group staged live painting sessions. Artists captured the snowy landscapes on canvas, each stroke of the brush adding vibrant colours to the white expanse outside. Visitors watched as blank canvases turned into vivid depictions of the Valley’s winter charm, blending human artistry with nature’s grandeur. Outside, snow scooters roared across the slopes, and tourists lined up for snow rides, their laughter echoing through the crisp mountain air.

Sonmarg too witnessed similar scenes, its snow-covered meadows hosting bonfires and gatherings that turned the resort into a winter carnival. The rush was so intense that hotels reported being overbooked, with tourists opting for homestays and guesthouses to experience Kashmiri hospitality firsthand. The streets were alive with the sound of footsteps crunching on fresh snow, the glow of lanterns, and the warmth of community celebrations.

Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, with its iconic Ghanta Ghar, became the beating heart of the city’s celebrations. The square remained crowded until midnight, with throngs of people cheering and singing as the clock tower glowed under festive lights. Dal Lake shimmered with hundreds of decorated shikaras, carrying visitors who wanted to begin the year on its tranquil waters. The sight of the lake alive with colour and movement symbolised the Valley’s return to vibrancy.

The government played a decisive role in orchestrating this revival. Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department organised cultural programmes, musical shows and other events across key destinations. Security arrangements were tightened, with police and paramilitary forces ensuring smooth movement and safety for visitors. The emphasis on safety and infrastructure reassured tourists, encouraging longer stays and repeat visits.

Local stakeholders embraced the surge with optimism. Hoteliers, who had endured months of empty rooms, reported full occupancy and overflowing demand. Taxi drivers worked tirelessly to ferry visitors from airports and bus stands to resorts, their vehicles lined up in long queues as demand surged. Restaurants and cafés reported record sales, serving traditional delicacies to visitors eager to taste Kashmiri cuisine. Travel agencies scrambled to arrange packages and itineraries, while handicraft exhibitions and cultural showcases added depth to the celebrations, offering tourists more than just scenic landscapes.

The scenes at airports and railway stations reflected the scale of the rush. Long queues of tourists waited for taxis, while families carried luggage through crowded terminals, eager to reach their destinations. Valley’s roads, once quiet, were now filled with convoys of buses, cars, and jeeps transporting visitors to resorts. The air was thick with the sound of laughter, music, and the crunch of footsteps on fresh snow.

From empty rooms and deserted roads to full bookings and bustling streets, Kashmir’s transformation on New Year’s Eve was more than a revival of tourism; it was a reaffirmation of spirit. Valley, often described as “Paradise on Earth,” proved once again that its beauty, culture, and people can overcome adversity. As 2026 begins, Kashmir is looking for a historic tourism season, its snowy slopes, shimmering lakes, and strokes of colour on canvas welcoming the world with open arms and renewed hope.