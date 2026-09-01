AVM Shakti Sharma Scripts History as First Woman Two-Star Officer in the Defence Services

New Delhi: In a historic milestone for the Indian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Forces to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent). On September 1, she assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters.

According to a press release, commissioned into the Education Branch of the IAF on 18 June 1994, AVM Shakti Sharma brings a wealth of experience to her new role, spanning diverse postings across Training Establishments, Field Stations, Command Headquarters, and Air Headquarters.

This landmark achievement marks a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the Indian Defence Forces. With over three decades of distinguished service, she continues to inspire generations to "Touch the Sky with Glory".

The Indian Air Force shared the landmark achievement in an official post on X: "A historic milestone for the Indian Air Force. On 01 Sep 2026, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Services to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent). She assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education). A landmark achievement, marking a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the Indian Defence Forces. Her over three decades of distinguished service continue to inspire generations to Touch the Sky with Glory."

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Throughout her career, she has spearheaded key institutional initiatives, including establishing the IAF Chairs of Excellence at IlT Kanpur and Pune University to drive academic and strategic defence collaboration. She also created history as the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, serving as Principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala, the press release said.