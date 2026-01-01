"Award-winning Indore, but people died after drinking water": Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP over Contaminated Water Tragedy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths and illnesses caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore. He also questioned the credibility of cleanliness awards and the government's claims on river rejuvenation.



Reacting to the incident in which at least four people died, and over 140 fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the SP chief said it was shocking that such a tragedy occurred in a city repeatedly projected as India's cleanest. "We have heard many times that some cities in the country have received several awards for cleanliness. Indore is one such city, yet the drinking water situation is so bad that those who drank it have died, and many others are ill," he said.



Taking a broader swipe at the BJP, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the party avoids accountability when questioned. "When the BJP was asked about this, one cannot imagine how they behaved instead of giving answers. These are the same people who said they would clean Mother Ganga," Yadav remarked, adding that polluted rivers reflected failed governance. "If someone drinks the water of Mother Ganga, they will fall ill, and if they bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi, they will get an itch," he said.



Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited affected families and assured them of full government support. He said around 198 people were hospitalised, with most now stable. "No one is in the danger zone. One patient is on ventilator support but is out of danger," he stated, adding that treatment would be provided free of cost and expenses already incurred would be reimbursed.



Advertisement

On the death toll, Vijayvargiya said officials had confirmed four deaths, though local residents claimed nine. "We will look into it, and compensation will be given accordingly," he said, rejecting reports that the toll had risen to 13.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and ordered strict action against those responsible. Acting on his directions, two officials were suspended and one dismissed, while a three-member committee has been formed to probe the lapse.