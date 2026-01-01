Indore 'Killer Water' Scare: 6-Month-Old Dies After Drinking Formula Milk Made With Contaminated Water

Indore: The recent deaths in Indore, after being hospitalised for over a week, has now escalated into a full-blown crisis, as reports have now emerged of a six-month-old child dying after drinking contaminated water from the locality.

Family members of the deceased child claimed that the infant was suffering from vomiting and diarrhea after drinking the poisoned water.

The child's mother, Sadhna Sahu, appeared inconsolable after her son's untimely death. Reports indicate that the child was born to the couple after a long gap of 10 years.

Sahu alleged that the water around their locality had been ‘dirty’ for a long time. Since her child was not getting enough nutrition from breastfeeding, she used to mix water with formula milk before feeding it to him, which may have led to his sickness, the grieving mother narrated.

Sahu's 10-year-old daughter has also fallen sick from the contaminated water. “My child is gone. Who knows how many more children will suffer the same fate?” she questioned.

The Glaring Contradictory Figures

According to the locals and the affected families, at least 12 individuals have died so far after drinking Indore's contaminated water. However, the death figures have not yet been officially confirmed, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Indore Collector officially stating only four deaths.

Approximately 1500 people are currently hospitalised, and 26 are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Govt's Desperate Attempt At Firefighting

The water crisis highlights the criminal negligence and apparent callousness of the BJP-ruled state government, with the opposition Congress launching a scathing attack against the Mohan Yadav government.

To salvage the scenario, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We will provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who have died. We are providing treatment to all the patients. We have deployed five ambulances.”

Pointing out that number of patients are steadily going down, Vijayvargiya said, "The number of patients arriving has decreased since yesterday. ​​Since last night, 60 patients have arrived, and more than half have received primary treatment and been sent home. Those whose condition is serious have been sent to the hospital. We have made 100 beds available at Arvind Hospital and allocated an entire 100-bed ward at MY Hospital. Some children have been sent to Chacha Nehru Hospital."

“This is a settlement of economically weaker sections, so we have ensured that no one has to spend money on treatment. I am here, and we will stay here in Bhagirathpura until no more patients come in, and we will manage the entire situation,” he added.

The Minister stated that the source of the contaminated water has been identified and is being repaired, assuring that the situation will be back to normal “within a day or two.”

“People should boil water before drinking it,” he advised. Speaking on the steps taken to mitigate the scenario, he said, "We have deployed 50 tankers and are providing Narmada water to the people, and we have also distributed chlorine to every household," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted in connection with the contaminated water tragedy. Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav met people undergoing treatment after falling ill due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in Indore.

"A problem with the drinking water supply came to light, resulting in a large number of people falling ill with vomiting and diarrhoea and being admitted to various hospitals. Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate action was taken, and within two to three days, more than 40 thousand people were screened. Of these, 2,456 suspected cases were identified, and 212 were admitted to hospitals," he said speaking to the media.

He further said he visited multiple hospitals and spoke with patients.

"Today, I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone's condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future," he further said.

"In the Bhagirathpura area, 60 per cent of the area is getting pure water, and in 40 per cent of the area, new lines are being installed. Efforts are being made to remove the leakages," he added.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma said that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.